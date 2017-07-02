THERE was a political undertone at a school fete as pupils signed a letter to the education secretary, calling for an end to budget cuts.

Children at Wolvercote Primary School dipped their hands in different coloured paints and printed them at the bottom of a letter to Justine Greening.

They urged her to reconsider school budget cuts, which would see funding to the Oxford school reduce by £120,000 a year.

The letter signing was held during the school's annual summer fete on Saturday, which saw more than 100 pupils sign it.

It reads: "There is nothing more important than the education of our children.

"Below are the marks of some of the bright young talents of our future - children of Wolvercote Primary School.

"Like almost every school we are facing significant budget cuts and rising costs in the coming years.

"This below inflation extra funding being offered is not enough and is still a severe cut in real terms."

The loss of government funding would mean the pupils would lose valuable teaching support and would not be 'given the opportunities previous generations had to develop their maximum potential."

Parents also signed more than 120 letters expressing grave concerns about the magnitude of the cuts.

Acting head teacher Lucy Young said: "State schools have already seen £2.8 billion of cuts.

"The government offer of £4 billion over the next 5 years, is below inflation and amounts to additional cuts of £4.7 billion.

"The hugely popular event was attended by hundreds of parents and children and is estimated to have raised £6,000 for the school."

Newly elected MP for Oxford West and Abingdon Layla Moran has offered to hand deliver the children's letter to parliament.

The school was also joined by Oxford City Councillor Steve Goodard and Oxfordshire County Councillor Paul Buckley.