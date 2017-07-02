AN ABANDONED car destroyed by fire has prompted a police appeal.

Officers discovered the wreck today in woodlands near the West Oxfordshire village of Middle Barton north of Woodstock.

There is no suggestion anyone was hurt in the fire but the hulk will be expensive to remove.

West Oxfordshire police tweeted this afternoon asking for anyone with information to call non-emergency number 101.

Burnt out vehicle overnight in Worton Woods, Middle Barton. Any info call 101 & quote URN 1863 01/07/17 @tvprp #p5307 pic.twitter.com/CrOO6w3OP3 — TVP_WestOxon (@TVP_WestOxon) July 2, 2017

Middle Barton is a small, quiet village located about halfway between Bicester and Chipping Norton.