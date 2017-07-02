RADICAL poet Heathcote Williams has died at the age of 75.

Williams had been ill for some time and died yesterday in Oxford.

He was the author of many polemical poems, written over four decades in a unique documentary style.

They included works about the devastation being wrought on the natural environment - Sacred Elephant, Whale Nation and Falling For a Dolphin - and Autogeddon, a grim and majestic attack on the car.

His last volume of poetry about Trump, American Porn, was published in January.

Williams wrote that Trump’s real name - Drumpf - “suggests dumbness, even the passing of wind/ As well as the merciful transience of fame.”

In March Williams held a talk at Blackwell's Bookshop to discuss his latest book, which focused on Home Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit.

Sad news about the passing of a friend of the shop. RIP Heathcote Williams. Thank you for the American Porn cover (we can never un-see it) pic.twitter.com/omddRiOiK0 — Blackwell's Oxford (@blackwelloxford) July 2, 2017

As well as penning several successful stage plays, Williams was also an accomplished painter - with some of his works hanging up in the Oxford home he shared with his partner Diana Senior.