A MAN had to be rescued by firefighters yesterday morning after he crashed into a road sign in Fyfield Wick.

The 40-year-old was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with minor injuries.

Police now want to speak to the driver of a yellow VW Beetle who might have vital information following the crash.

It is believed the driver was on the road at the same time as a red Ford C Max crashed into a sign on the A415, just east of Kingston Business Park near Kingston Bagpuize.

Investigating Officer Police Constable Andy Wickens of the Joint Operations Unit Roads Policing said: "I am keen to speak to any drivers in the area at that time yesterday morning, particularly the driver of a yellow VW Beetle which was behind the Ford C Max at the time of the collision."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 348 1/7.