TINY violinists, fledgling flautists and childhood cellists let their talents take flight at a 'gifted young musicians day'.

The primary school players from across Oxford joined the annual all-day workshop ending in a group performance at Headington Prep School on Thursday.

Throughout the day, the pupils took part in musical activities including singing and ensemble classes aiming to hone their abilities.

The sessions also gave the young musicians a chance to try out a range of instruments they might not otherwise have played.

The day of activities culminated in a performance given to staff and family members at 2.30pm.

Prep school headteacher Jane Crouch said: "It was a really successful event. We had a good number of local primaries and pupils who came along.

"We filled the day performing orchestra together and also taking part in some choral singing.

"It was a really fantastic opportunity for aspiring young musicians to try out different things and to perform together."

Head of music at Headington Prep Amy Evetts added: "It is an opportunity for those with a flair for music to come together and spend time immersed in musical activities which will inspire them in their music making."

Some 20 pupils from Year 4 through to Year 6 took part in this year's event from five Oxford schools.

As well as Headington Prep School the others schools which took part were St Nicholas' School in Old Marston, St Joseph’s School and St Andrew’s School in Headington, Botley School and Brill CofE School in Bucks.

Mrs Crouch added that the event, which she hopes to keep going every year, was an opportunity for children to come together and try out something new that they might not otherwise get a chance to do.

She said: "I think for people who have that interest in music they are able at this event to come together and try it out.

"They might not have that chance to play with large pieces in orchestras like this and also it brings them together.

"It goes across the whole range of schools. They also got to perform to a group of people straight after the workshops and that helps with boosting their confidence.

"We try and do it every year so hopefully we will have it again next year."