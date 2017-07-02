AS if you could forget.

The fun all kicks off at 11am as stall holders start setting up all along the Cowley Road.

If that's a bit early for you, this year's parade doesn't start until 12.30pm.

The procession will assemble at the Plain end of Cowley Road and march up the whole length of the street.

All the time there will be plenty of live music and secret events to discover down the side streets.

The temperature today is set to hit highs of 21 degrees and there is a good mixture of cloud and sunshine throughout the day but with some strong sun in the middle of the day, so don't forget your sun tan lotion!

If you get any good pictures please send them through to our live blog by emailing news@nqo.com, on Facebook or tweeting us - @TheOxfordMail.

Let's have a great day!