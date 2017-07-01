WITH their shoes shinning and berets firmly fixed, the young cadets stole the spotlight at Banbury's Armed Forces Day today.

Residents lined the streets as the bandsmen of the 1460 Banbury Air Training Corps (ATC) headed a procession of military marchers, leading tributes to Britain's service men and women throughout the town centre.

They stepped in at the 11th hour after one of the country's top military bands, the Waterloo Band of the Rifles based in Abingdon, had to cancel because one of its members became unavailable.

Sea cadets and the army supported the ATC by performing military exercises with precision and style.

There was also a parade which included military vehicles, demonstrations and static displays.

Banbury Town Council leader Kieron Mallon said: "Armed Forces Days in Banbury are always meaningful and pays tribute to the town’s strong military traditions.

"The event shows support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community – from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

"It is great that young local musicians are able to step into the shoes of some of the best marching musicians in the country."

A drumhead service was held today, a ceremony which is conducted in the field during conflict and in peacetime with neatly-piled drums draped with flags to create a temporary altar.

Following the drumhead service, a moving religious service was held, which mirrored those that would have taken place on battlefields around the world during war.

This was led by Reverend Dan McGowan of St Paul's Church in Banbury as onlookers, service men and women and veterans stood in silence.