THERE'S more than one cracking carnival in Oxfordshire this weekend.

While Cowley Road Carnival organisers prepared for their big blow-out tomorrow, the little village of Eynsham proved that it can pack just as powerful a punch in the extravaganza stakes.

As well as a colourful cavalcade of costumed characters and fantastic floats through the historic streets, the annual village-wide party also includes the famous shirt race, where fancy-dress funrunners race around the village picking up pints of beer along the way.

A superhero theme can definitely be detected among this year's costumes and, of course - this being Oxfordshire - there were no shortage of Morris Men.

The lunchtime antics in the centre of the village were followed by more carnival fun on the playing fields this afternoon with a huge craft fair and fairground games.