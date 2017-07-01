SOCIAL media went into a frenzy today as Oxford United fans learnt that the club had appointed a new manager to step into Michael Appleton's shoes.

The decision to appoint Pep Clotet, whose last job was assistant manager at Leeds United, has caused mixed reviews from U's fans today.

Brenda Jackson called Mr Clotet's appointment 'exciting' and welcomed him to the yellow army.

She added: "Pep has the quality and intelligence to fill Mapp's shoes.

"He will have the help and support of Faz and the coaching staff to guide him, and, a top six budget, hopefully. Welcome Pep!"

The 40-year-old Spaniard was unveiled this morning as the unanimous choice of the U’s board following what they describe as a thorough recruitment and interview process.

Bradley Rowland tweeted: "Come on Pep Clotet, take us to the premiership."

Reece Hill said that Mr Clotet's appointment will bring a 'much higher level of management' to the club.

Ivor Chapman said he was 'his choice.'

He added: "Better than a famous name with little or no coaching experience."

Rumours were flying around earlier in the week, suggesting that former Chelsea player Frank Lampard was on the cards for the job.

Alison Brown sent her disappointment out on Facebook saying: "I wanted Frank."

The more cynical among fans, thought he was Oxford United's cheapest option.

Michael Major wrote on Facebook: "Probably the cheapest one."

After their opening match at Oxford City next Saturday, he will join the U’s on their tour of Portugal, where one match will be against Monk, now in charge of Middlesbrough.

What do you think of Mr Clotet's appointment? Let our newsroom know.