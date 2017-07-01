WORLD-RENOWNED film director Ken Loach has addressed an NHS cuts protest in Oxford city centre this afternoon.

Mr Loach, best known to many for his 2016 film I, Daniel Blake, warned residents of Oxford of the peril that faced the health service.

Speaking from Martrys' Memorial in St Giles to the small army of protestors below, he said the NHS was 'teetering on the edge of survival' and urged people to fight budget cuts.

Another speaker this afternoon was Aneira Thomas, who claims to be the 'first baby ever born into the NHS'.

She told the crowd the NHS was 'a legacy we must not let slip away'.

The protest, which included numerous Labour Party members carrying a huge party flag, assembled in South Park shortly after midday, where left wing activities gave speeches to rally supporters.

The group then marched down St Clements, over Magdalen Bridge and down High Street towards Martyrs' Memorial.

The protest is part of a day of events in Oxford to celebrate the 69th birthday of the National Health Service.