POLICE have dismissed reports of an attempted schoolboy abduction yesterday morning, saying the situation was a misunderstanding.

The boy, who is understood to be under 16, was cycling to Cheney School in Headington at about 8.30am when he said a man got out of his Peugeot car at Valentia Road, off Old Road, and started coming towards him.

The young student raced home and told his mum what had happened, who then called the police.

A Facebook post was then shared repeatedly yesterday warning parents that the car driver 'tried grabbing a child from outside Cheney school' and that police were searching for him.

Thames Valley Police has today clarified it has no suspicion of attempted abduction and believes the incident was a misunderstanding.

Spokeswoman Lucy Billen said officers had interviewed the boy and believed he had cycled into the road as the car was turning into it, forcing both of them to stop.

Officers understood the driver did indeed get out of his car but the boy cycled off before the driver could talk to him.

Ms Billen said there was no evidence the driver made any attempt to grab the boy.

She said: "We interviewed the boy and made extensive enquiries and officers were satisfied this was a road incident.

"Police are not looking for the driver and we have not identified any offences. Our assessment is that the situation was misunderstood.

"If anyone has any concerns they can call us on 101."