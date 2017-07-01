'CANCER never sleeps so neither do we' say defiant fundraisers as they tackle a 24-hour challenge to raise money for charity.

Dozens of cancer sufferers, survivors and their families and friends have set off on a relay race to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

For the fourth year running six-year-old Evie-Mae Crawford took to the course with a team of 28 of her family and friends.

Evie-Mae was born with two holes in her heart and then was diagnosed with leukaemia but she has been in remission for four years.

Her mum Jo Crawford said they were not going to stop this year, walking through the night to raise as much money as possible.

The 40-year-old said: "Cancer never sleeps, so neither do we.

"We are so pleased to be back here and see how much bigger it has got compared to last year.

"It is wonderful to be a part of such a positive event and we've already raised so much more than last year, which is brilliant.

"It is like we are part of this whole other family of survivors and relatives who have all been through it like us."

Cancer survivors take a first lap of honour to open the relay for life

Deputy Lord Mayor of Oxford Christine Simm opened the 'inspirational event' and said she was honoured to be among the participants.

She added: "There are very few of us whose lives have not been touched by cancer in some way.

"The work done by Cancer Research UK give us hope as more and more people are able to get back on with their lives.

"Today we remember the friends and family members we have lost, we celebrate those who have been through the mill and we think of those still in the struggle.”

Before the throngs of residents took to the relay course, there was a poignant moment as the survivors took part in their own lap.

Alex Pazik was diagnosed with testicular cancer and now after a successful bout of chemotherapy is in remission.

The 30-year-old from Aylesbury said he was very emotional to be at the relay.

He added: “Just to feel and see this support makes me feel very overwhelmed.

“I was very lucky that my chemotherapy did not affect me too badly but I know for other people that is a completely different story.

“It is fantastic and I can’t wait to get started.”

Families and friends joined their loved ones as the relay for life officially gets under way.

But among the smiles and cheers there were heart breaking stories of loss.

Sam Evins lost his mum Carolyn several years ago to cancer and said today was an opportunity to celebrate her memory.

The 26-year-old from Banbury, who led a Guardian of the Galaxy themed team, added: “Today is all about coming together and uniting as one.

“Its about all of us, the survivors, relatives of those who are not with us anymore and it is a chance for us to help make a difference so someone else might not have to go through what we did when loosing mum.”

The relay will finish at 12noon tomorrow.

For more information or to donate visit Cancer Research UK.