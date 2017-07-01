AN OXFORD doctor has been paid hundreds of thousands of pounds in fees and expenses by drug groups, new data has revealed.

Published yesterday by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), Simon Travis a gastroenterologist at Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust raked in £128,756.14 in 2016.

It has been reported that Dr Travis was paid the most across the country in fees and expenses.

Last year 16,772 doctors and other health professionals were paid £116.5m in consultancy fees, travel and other costs by drug groups, a rise of seven per cent on 2015 when the figures were first published.

Part of the rise comes because more doctors declared the income, with 65 per cent of those getting payments allowing their names to be made public, up from 55 per cent.