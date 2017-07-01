AS estimated 300 people of all faiths marched against racism in Oxford last night following an allegedly racist attack in the same city park.

The walk, organised by Oxford Stand Up To Racism, was led by city Imam Dr Hojjat Ramzy through Florence Park at 6pm.

It was joined by new Oxford East Labour MP Anneliese Dodds and Lord Mayor of Oxford Jean Fooks.

Dr Ramzy said: "There were easily 300 people of all backgrounds, but the majority were non-Muslim.

"They all came to support Muslisms and they all came to say 'we are untited and we support each other: we are against racism and against Islamophobia and terrorism."

The march was prompted by an allegedly racist attack in the park on Sunday.

Muslisms who were celebrating the festival of Eid, after their annual Ramadan fast, said a group of white people made racist remarks then physically assaulted a Somali woman.

It is understood the white people concerned dispute the claims of racism and say there was a misunderstanding.

Thames Valley Police said it was called to reports of an 'altercation between two groups of people' but did not make any arrests.

Dr Ramzy said yesterday's walk was purely designed to bring the people of Oxford together again.

He added: "We are all members of one community - the United Kingdom; the British community, and we should stay together regardless of background."

Oxford Stand Up To Racism spokesman Ian Mckendrick said: "Stand Up To Racism condemns the ongoing racist scapegoating of Muslims, migrants and refugees for social problems by sections of the mainstream press, and politicians who seek to use racism to divide us, and calls on everyone to help build a mass anti-racist movement to stop the rise in racist attacks."