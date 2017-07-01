THE city's most beloved heroine will be celebrated in all her glory at Oxord's annual Alice's Day celebrations today.

Packs of cards, the fearful Queen of Hearts and Alice herself can expect to be running around Oxford today for the celebrations of Lewis Carroll's classic 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.'

But what can residents expect to enjoy as part of the day's celebrations?

The Story Museum, in Pembroke Street:

From storytelling to face painting and a hedgehog protest and a card trail, the museum has a whole host of Alice-themed activities running from 10am.

Museum of Oxford

​A circuit of Christ Church Meadow with local historian and author Mark Davies, the only Oxford guide endorsed by the Lewis Carroll Society.

Get out the glitter and glue and decorate your own ‘Drink Me’ potion bottle like the one Alice drunk to make herself shrink and grow.

Find out more about the games the real Alice and other Victorian children would have enjoyed playing at the time Lewis Carol wrote Alice in Wonderland.

Christ Church

​1:00, 12:30, 14:00, 3:30

Behind-the-scenes guided tours of Christ Church, the home of Alice in Wonderland and its creator Lewis Carroll. Sign up for the tour at The Story Museum on the day.

Blackwells Bookshop

​11:00-13pm and 14:00-16:00 at quarter past and quarter to the hour

Meet Alice and friends as Creation Theatre show a special sneak preview of their summer production of Alice in Wonderland.



Whittard coffee shop deputy manager Sarah Harper wandering around Oxford as the Cheshire Cat. Picture: Sophie Grubb

Botanic Gardens

​13:00-16:00

Join Alice in the garden for a Mad Hatter themed tea and picnic, story telling and family activities. Included in garden entry price.

​14:00-14:45 & 15:15-16:00

Take part in some brilliant Alice-themed games and stories in the beautiful setting of the world famous Ashmolean Museum.