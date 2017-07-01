THREE partners are leaving a Banbury GP surgery which has just been placed in special measures by a health watchdog.

Following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in May, Horsefair Surgery, which has more than 16,500 patients, has been rated as 'inadequate' and placed in special measures.

The surgery's longstanding partners: Dr Jonathan Williams, Dr Liz Dawson and Dr Angela Alcock have handed in their notices.

Dr Dawson said: "Drs Alcock, Williams and I are very grateful for the incredible and ongoing support we have had from our staff, colleagues and patients.

"We are thankful for the input we have had from Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group during a very difficult time.

"We are immensely proud of the hard work that everyone at Horsefair surgery has put in to ensure we continue to deliver safe and responsive care to our patients.

“We are confident that Horsefair Surgery and Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group will continue to work hard to ensure that our patients receive the best care possible with an improved CQC rating following the next inspection.

"It is with great sadness that we leave but we wish everyone well for the future.”

Back in August 2016 the CQC carried out an inspection and found that checks for emergency medicines and equipment were not being undertaken appropriately.

In its May follow up inspection, the CQC found particular issues around leadership and effective services, although it was found to be caring and responsive.

Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (OCCG) said it was working with the surgery to recruit new GPs.