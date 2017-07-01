THE CLOSURE of the A420 near Oxford has been causing traffic problems on surrounding roads this morning.

The arterial route between Swindon and Oxford is closed for a short stretch between Kingston Bagpuize and the Tubney Woods A338 roundabout for roadworks.

Cars have been directed onto surrounding roads causing queues on the A425 and A338.

Those delays have been exacerbated by the fact the A338 speed limit has been reduced to 20mph between Frilford and the A420 because it has just been resurfaced.

That project means there is a strong risk of cars skidding on the loose material but also means there are currently no road markings on the A338 at that point.

All of these problems are made more confusing by the fact that Oxfordshire County Council's website says the A338 is closed and the A420 is open, whereas this morning the reverse was true.

Use our traffic and travel feed to get regular updates oxfordmail.co.uk/li/traffic.in.Oxford