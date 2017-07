A CAR fire quickly developed in Eynsham last night.

Firefighters were called out at about 9.30pm and tried to contain the flames before the fire spread to other cars and vehicles on Eynsham High Street.

An off duty firefighter who lived close by was able to help his colleagues by moving back the onlookers that were getting too close for their own safety.

A spokesman from Eynsham fire station said that 'no one was hurt' in the incident and the fire was quickly put out.