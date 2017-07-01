BURGLARS ransacked a home in Cowley and made of with a stash of items after the person living there disturbed them.

Thames Valley Police said the house in Fern Hill Road was burgled on Thursday afternoon when thieves got inside through an unlocked first floor window.

The owner of the house came home at 3.30pm to find he had been locked out, with a chain across the inside of the front door, and could hear noise from upstairs.

He shouted up to the thieves and he managed to force his way through the door to find the house had been ransacked and the offenders gone.

The force said a MacBook Pro laptop, an iPad, two cameras and lenses were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 with reference 43170190893