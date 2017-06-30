PEP Clotet is Oxford United’s new manager.

The 40-year-old Spaniard was unveiled this morning as the unanimous choice of the U’s board following what they describe as a thorough recruitment and interview process.

Clotet, whose last job was assistant manager at Leeds United, will work alongside the existing first-team coaching staff led by Derek Fazackerley.

He will meet the United squad for the first time next week.

United chairman Darryl Eales was thrilled to land the highly-regarded coach to replace Michael Appleton.

“I am delighted that Pep has chosen to launch his managerial career at Oxford United,” he said.

“It is an appointment that demonstrates our growing reputation within football as a forward-looking and ambitious club.

“Pep is a proven coach, progressive and hugely knowledgeable.

“I believe we are fortunate to have attracted such a highly-regarded individual who is destined for an outstanding managerial career.”

He added: “Pep was the unanimous choice of the board.

“We believe he will build on the significant progress we have made over the past three years and accelerate our collective objective of sustainable Championship status.

“He is committed to building on our existing infrastructure, based on our excellent coaching and recruitment team and continuing to develop our attractive playing philosophy.”

Clotet joined Swansea in November 2013 as academy consultant when Michael Laudrup was in charge.

Three months later he stepped up to become the No 2 when Garry Monk took over as manager.

Clotet then followed his boss to Leeds and helped them finish seventh in the Sky Bet Championship.

He has previously managed Cornellà, Figueres, Espanyol B, and Málaga B in his native Spain before spells in Sweden and Norway, but cannot wait to get started in his new role.

“I’m really thrilled to be embarking on this new challenge at a club as ambitious as Oxford United,” Clotet said.

“It’s an exciting prospect and I’ll be giving my all to ensure that as a team, and with the fans’ support, we go on and achieve the targets we set.

“I wish to thank the chairman, Darryl Eales, and his board of directors for placing their faith in me.

“From the first time I spoke to the club, we were very much in tune about the challenges and opportunities here, which is what led me to realise that this was the right move in my career.

“I will be working very hard to ensure their faith is repaid.

“I look forward to joining the Oxford United family, meeting the players and staff, and getting down to work on the training pitch.”

Clotet faces an exciting pre-season with his new side.

After their opening match at Oxford City next Saturday, he will join the U’s on their tour of Portugal, where one match will be against Monk, now in charge of Middlesbrough.

And United’s pre-season ends with a trip to Elland Road to face his former club Leeds at the end of July.