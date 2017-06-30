STREETS and roads in Barton park have been named after community stalwarts, historic residents, a noble prize winner and a Second World War hero.

With the first phase of the 885-homes to be built on land west of the current estate beginning to take shape, the Barton LLP has revealed the development’s street names, which were selected by members of the community.

The shortlist includes a host of names who were well known among the residents of Barton, as well as the themes of secondary roads, which have been picked as types of flowers, plants and trees as well as birds and butterflies.

The main road running through Barton Park has been named Barton Fields Road, which was picked due to the ‘strong connection’ with existing Barton, according to Oxford City Council.

And on the shortlist for the remaining roads is former Vice President of the Barton Community Association Barry Holden, former BCA treasurer Cliff Harris and Gerard McClean who was involved with Barton United Football Club.

They are joined by Elizabeth Maud Smith, a resident of Barton for 57 years, Richard Jewell, a lollipop man for the primary school during the 1980s and John Boyce, the first known occupier of Barton Manor, and a former mayor of Oxford.

Sue Holden, current secretary of the BCA, ran Holden’s News with her late husband Barry in Underhill Circus from 1981 to 2006.

The couple sponsored Barton United Football Club and were also faithful sellers of the Oxford Mail and The Oxford Times across some four decades.

Mrs Holden said: “I feel really proud Barry has been recognised in this way.

“He was never on that sought the limelight. He was always happy in the background and the fact people felt it right and proper to put his name forward makes me feel very privileged and honoured.

“The family is chuffed to bits about it. His legacy will live on the for a long, long time.”

Also included in the shortlist is Witold Pilecki, a Second World War hero who drew the world’s attention to the Auschwitz concentration camp, who will have a street named after him as a mark of respect for Polish residents.

Jean [Eugenia] Stevenson, who ran the first girls group in Barton and was a lifelong volunteer of the BCA has been selected, as well as community campaigner Norah O’Neil and Vashti de Montfort, a resident of Barton Manor in 1876.

Mrs Holden added: “It’s really lovely that local people can be remembered in this way and they have been recognised.

“A lot of things they did here were amazing.

“It’s a lovely combination of names they have allocated to the new development. It will help the current residents identify with the new development.”