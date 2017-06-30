VISITORS to The Oxfordshire Museum will come face-to-face with men and women from the north at a new exhibition.

The Heroes of the Viking World exhibit opened on Saturday and runs until October 1.

It will feature some of the real 'celebrities' of the Viking world such as the last King of York Eric Bloodaxe, King Cnut the Great and Harald Hardrada – the thunderbolt of the North.

Visitors can explore how they were celebrated and what the archaeological evidence can tell us about them.

Their stories are told through a series of display panels, replica objects and Viking Age human remains that display the injuries of a real warrior.

There will also be Viking remains from Oxfordshire's collections that were excavated from land owned by St John's college.

Youngsters will have the chance to find out more about the Nordic society in a Viking encampment-themed children's area that examines the world of Viking myth.

The exhibition's organisers promise to uncover the superpowers of gods such as Thor and Odin through story and play.

There are also games and crafting activities to encourage all ages to find out more.

The exhibition is free to attend at the museum in Fletcher's House, Park Street, Woodstock and is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.