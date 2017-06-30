A POPULAR pool club has been given a stay of execution and may have found a new home after being evicted over ‘fighting and threatening behaviour’.

Q Zone in Cowley was due to be kicked out of its premises above the Cowley Workers Social Club but will now stay until the end of August so ‘important county and national level’ matches can be played this month.

The social club said the ‘bottom line’ was the pool club had no lease agreement.

The pool club, used by hundreds of youngsters and adults and which hosts pool league games, could now move to a premises at the Kassam Stadium.

Local karate club Rising Spirit is believed to have reached an agreement over using the former Rileys space in Between Towns Road and will move in on August 20.

Oxford city councillor for the area, David Henwood, said: “I have had some extensive talk with both Q Zone and the Cowley Workers Social Club and arrived at a compromise.

“I have managed to broker an agreement whereby Q Zone can stay on site until August 20, but will have a home to go to at the Kassam, which is probably a better long term solution with lease and contract in place.”

A letter seen by the Oxford Mail revealed the Cowley Workers Social Club had cited an issue with ‘fighting and threatening behaviour’ in demanding Q Zone vacate the premises by July 1.

Q Zone owner Julian Wood said he wasn’t aware of such an incident and that initial trouble when they moved in more than a year ago had passed.

Mr Henwood, who brokered a deal between the two parties in July 2016 after a separate eviction notice was issued to Q Zone, then stepped in to give the club more of a grace period.

Rising Spirit also agreed to the delay as its term starts in September.