NOBODY wants a visit from Dr Death but the schoolchildren at Cheney School were excited to welcome him in with his medieval medicine.

The children at the Headington school got stuck into history as more than 270 Year six pupils were taken through two fun-packed Ancient and Medieval Medicine days.

The school enjoyed a host of workshops staged by tv presenter Simon Watt to take children through time and learn all about the evolution of medicine.

The tv presenter also put on a show about the history of medicine at Cheney School to an audience also including children from several of the city's other schools.

The event was staged over two days across Thursday and Friday teaching various weird and wonderful, often gruesome, practices of days gone by.

It was staged at the Iris Classic Centre hosted at Cheney School to host shows and exhibitions.