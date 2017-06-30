POLICE have turned up the heat on an ice cream parlour over fears boozy popsicles, cocktail milkshakes and beer floats could increase crime and disorder in Cowley Road.

Temptations dessert parlour wants to serve alcoholic desserts – a trend it said has been sweeping America – to offer customers something different.

But the force hit out at what it branded an 'unusually strange concept' and said its introduction could increase anti-social behaviour in the area.

Thames Valley Police formally objected to the plans, which will decided on by Oxford city councillors later today.

Temptations owner Wahidul Islam responded claiming people would not be getting drunk but enjoying a measured amount of alcohol.

In a written response to the police he said: "You state it is 'an unusually strange concept', this may have been the case in the past but the sale of alcoholic desserts has become very fashionable both in the United States, this country and across Europe.

"Many people love alcohol, and we all love dessert – why should we have to choose between them?

"Sometimes a second bottle of wine might seem a bit too much, but a cheeky tipple in dessert form is just good common sense."

Mr Islam sent the police a menu, which included beer served with scoops of ice cream inside the glass, milkshakes with flavoured liqueurs and popsicles with flavours such as Margarita and Cosmopolitan as well as gin and tonic sorbet

The police's licensing officer Andy Dean said that due to the city council's 'special saturation policy' in East Oxford, licences had to be given great care.

Mr Dean said: "The policing of this area is now quite a delicate and sensitive issue.

"Thames Valley Police is concerned with the introduction of another alcohol led premises, this will increase the chances of further anti-social behaviour / crime and disorder in the area to the detriment of the general public.

"The application form indicates that his business revolves around the sale of dessert foods and now he wants the sales of alcohol added – this is an unusually strange concept."

But Mr Islam clarified that desserts would be 'at the core of the business' and the parlour would not become alcohol-led.

He said: "Our pricing structure will be high and not just a cut price alcohol shop – if that's what people want they can get it from an off-license.

"It is unlikely people would get drunk at our premises, but enjoy a measured amount of alcohol."

A selection of bottled beers, spirits and wine would also be served with snacks and cakes.

Oxford City Council's licensing and gambling acts sub-committee will make a decision on the plans tonight at the Town Hall at 5.30pm.