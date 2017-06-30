A HEALTH trust has applied to extend the use of temporary women’s centre in the John Radcliffe Hospital car park for another two years.

A temporary theatre unit was placed outside of the Women’s Centre in car park two for 28 weeks to assist with maternity functions while

assessment of existing facilities are underway.

But now Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust want to use it until 2019 after ‘ the assessment of facilities has taken longer than anticipated.’

In a design and access statement submitted to Oxford City Council the trust say its Vanguard Theatre will be required for another two years ‘while internal renovations and the reorganisation of maternity facilities are organised.’

There is an anaesthetic room, operating theatre, a two bed first-stage recovery area and a staff changing room in the mobile unit.

After concerned patients previously contacted the Oxford Mail over the theatre’s capabilities and safety the trust admitted that following the emergency transfer of obstetric services from the Horton General Hospital in October, one of two designated gynaecology theatres at the John Radcliffe has been used for planned caesarean operations.

It said because of a ‘lack of qualified obstetricians required to deliver a safe service’ a mobile theatre was set up to help with increased demand.

For more information about the application visit the city council’s website and search using: 17/01419/FUL