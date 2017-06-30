OXFORD residents can now have their say on sweeping plans that will set out how the city will look and feel up to 2036.

Consultation on the new Oxford Local Plan 2036 Preferred Options document was launched yesterday.

The Oxford City Council plan guides all future developments for the next 19 years and sets out how the city should plan for its future.

Last year the public were consulted on the key areas that should make up the local plan and now a fresh consultation has been launched as it begins to take shape.

The consultation runs until August 25 and can be accessed at oxford.gov.uk