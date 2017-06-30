NEIGHBOURS have been warned to make sure their homes are secure after a spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins during one night last week.

Police have said seven properties were subjected targeted in Kidlington and Islip.

They urged members of the public to be on guard for burglars during the summer months.

Officers have said one of the most effective ways to deter burglars is for residents to make sure UPVC doors are fully locked using the key, not just pulled closed with the handle pushed up.

Detective Constable Simon Travis said: "Some residents do not realise that, if they close the door and lift the handle up from the inside, the door is in fact not securely locked.

"It is important to stress that the key must be used to turn the lock to make the door secure.

"If the key is not used, then in most cases the exterior handle can deactivate all of the multi-locks, resulting in just one catch holding the door in place.

"Making sure your doors are strong and secure, and that all windows are fitted with a lock, is a simple way to prevent thieves gaining easy access to your home."



