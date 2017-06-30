TENS of thousands of revellers are set to pound the streets of Oxford tomorrow for this year’s carnival extravaganza.

Cowley Road Carnival will take over East Oxford from 11am with people from all over the county and beyond expected to come along and enjoy the host of colour and performances.

This year’s theme is ‘industry and technology’ – promising futuristic props and dazzling robotics for the day-long event.

Speaking ahead of the carnival, the owners of Cowley’s Templars Square shopping centre, which is one of the main sponsors, said it couldn’t wait for the annual event to get started.

Owen Acland at the centre said: “NewRiver REIT, the owner of Templars Square, is delighted to be sponsoring the forthcoming Cowley Carnival.

“The carnival is the biggest local community event in the area and as the main community shopping centre our support of the event is a natural partnership.

“The opportunity it presents for Templars Square to join with the carnival in hosting activities in the centre and promoting this fantastic event provides a great link between us and demonstrates our commitment to the local area.”

Festival-goers this year are being urged to ‘pay a pound to keep carnival around’, and donate their cash to volunteers rattling their buckets during the six-hour festivities.