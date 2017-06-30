ACROBATICS, music and story-telling transported Didcot audiences to a much more exotic location.

Didcot Girls’ School brought to life Arabian Nights, an adaptation by Dominic Cooke of traditional stories, this week.

The year seven to nine students told the stories of Ali-Baba and his forty thieves and of a broken-hearted king determined not to be hurt again.

The play consists of a number of stories, told by Shahrazad, the courageous daughter, with the help of other characters in the cast, to save the lives of others as well as herself.

From Wednesday until Friday, the students took to the stage at their school in Manor Crescent for the nightly performance.

Headteacher Rachael Warwick said their version was ‘vibrant and enthusiastic’ and was play that had something for everyone to enjoy.

For more details visit: didcotgirls.oxon.sch.uk