COWLEY’S ‘parking nightmare’ could finally be solved following a planned £60m revamp of an ageing shopping centre, it has been claimed.

Developer NewRiver wants to regenerate the Templars Square shopping centre to include more than 200 new homes, new shops, a hotel and two new restaurants, and would also demolish the Castle Car Park.

Council officers have recommended the project be approved when it is debated by a planning committee on Wednesday.

Oxford city councillor for Cowley David Henwood said that if the project is approved he will renew calls for a new controlled parking zone [CPZ] across the area in a bid to solve its ‘crippling’ parking problems.

He said: “Parking will always be an issue in Cowley, which has become a hub for work and leisure.

“We will be reviewing the need for a CPZ in the area, and will conduct a survey in the area to assess the need for a CPZ.

“Two years ago we did an informal survey with a small majority voting against, but congestion and inconsiderate parking have increased, we feel we need to revisit residents to see if a CPZ is necessary.”

He said the centre was ‘well past its sell-by-date’ and added: “It is in desperate need of a face-lift.

“Whether these are the plans that can achieve this, that will be the decision of east area planning committee.”

CPZs are enforced by Oxfordshire County Council, and mean parking is only allowed in designated bays, with cars parked elsewhere given tickets.

The authority has stressed it wanted the option of a CPZ to considered if the redevelopment is approved.

Cowley residents living just metres from where the revamp will take place were also keen on the plan to impose a CPZ.

Barns Road resident Malcolm Porter, 59, said: “Cowley needs it. It would stop people parking where they shouldn’t.

“People park in all sorts of places around here, sometimes they even park across my driveway.

“A friend who lives nearby had to do a 15-point turn just to get off his driveway it was that bad.”

Beauchamp Lane resident, Sheila Spencer, said that while she didn’t think a CPZ would make that much of a difference the centre redevelopment was nonetheless a positive change for the area.

She said: “I think it’s a good scheme.

“It’s dilapidated and there is an awful lot of money being put into this to improve it.”

One resident, however, questioned the need for a new CPZ.

The woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: “Parking is a nightmare here, but restrictions won’t stop that.

“We need less cars, that’s the problem in Oxford and in Cowley. People have to start finding other ways to get around.”

Ahead of the planning committee decision director of commercial development at NewRiver Jamie Whitfield said he was ‘confident’ the proposals would be given the go ahead.

Councillors will decide on the scheme on Wednesday at the Town Hall.