OXFORD

Karina Kovner, 23, of Osney Road, Oxford, admitted assaulting a man by beating him in Helen Road, Oxford on March 4 2017. Also admitted admitted assaulting a woman by beating her and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty on the same date in the same location. Discharged conditionally for two years. Fined £100. Ordered to pay compensation of £200, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £550.

Shane Harry David Loveridge, 23, of Maclean Drive, Southmoor, admitted stealing meat to an unknown value belonging to cooperative retail services in Grove on December 12 2016. Also admitted failing without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on March 27. Loveridge admitted committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentenced order made by Oxford Magistrates Court on November 22 2016 for the offences of threatening behaviour, theft from shop and receiving stolen goods. Loveridge was also convicted of an original offence in respect of which a conditional discharge was made on September 30 2016. Sentenced to a total of five weeks. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Gareth Otis Rogers, 45, Leiden Road, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her on March 17 2017 in Barn’s Road, Oxford. Community order made. Defendant undergo alcohol treatment requirement for six months and take part in a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 day. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Danny Barron, 44, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing a purse containing approx £70 in cash and a cheque valued at £120 also various bank cards belonging to a woman in Northcourt Road, Abingdon, on May 24 2017. Community order made. Ordered to complete an alcohol treatment requirement for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Alejandro Andres Centurion Gomez, 33, of Desborough Crescent, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit on Maidcroft Road, Oxford on May 21 2017. Gomez gave a reading of 74mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Also admitted driving motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on the same day in the same location. Fined £1,000. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Shane Michael Bishop, 32, of Dodson Court, Abingdon, admitted having with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Charter car park, Stratton Way, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a seven inch kitchen knife in Abingdon on June 6 2017. Community order made. Drug rehabilitation requirement ordered for six months. Rehabilitation activity requirement ordered for 15 days. Defendant must also carry out 160 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

BANBURY

Jodie Perry, 37, of Rock Hill, Chipping Norton, admitted causing criminal damage by damaging a window in Middle Barton on May 27. Handed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Made subject to a restraining order.

Kevin Price, 52, of Shepherds Hill, Steeple Aston, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Steeple Aston on May 26. Fined £302 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander Bellworthy, 23, of Kingfisher Way, Bicester, admitted drink-driving in Kestrel Way, Bicester, in May 29. Had 78mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £350 and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 20-month driving ban.

Hywel Clay, 47, of no fixed abode, admitted harassing a woman by sending messages and making phone calls to her, and was also found by police near her property in Faringdon on June 13, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on June 12. Fined £110 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Holly Gilbey, 18 of George Street, Banbury, admitted assaulting Chloe Offer by beating her in Corn Street, Witney, on May 26. Also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty in the same street on the same day. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs and £100 compensation.

Peter Gyorgy, 28, of Hightown Road, Banbury, admitted drink-driving in Miller Road, Banbury, on May 27. Had 88mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 22-month driving ban.

Patrick Krol, 26, of Manor Road, Carterton, admitted possessing a samurai sword and a large kitchen knife in Norton Way, Brize Norton on May 27. Also admitted driving without third party insurance in the same street on the same day. Handed a community order, with a 150-hour unpaid work requirement. Fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Caroline Sheen, 57, of Stoke Lyne, Bicester, admitted drink-driving in Oxford Road, Bicester, on May 30. Had 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 12-month driving ban.

James Alderton, 39, of Jubilee Court, Banbury, admitted stealing £313.60-worth of aftershave from Debenhams in Banbury on May 29. Handed a community order, with an 80-hour unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay £201.60 compensation.