MYRIAD multicultural communities came together for an annual display of solidarity.

Hundreds of people trooped through Oxford for the Friendship Interfaith Walk on Thursday evening.

Co-organiser Penny Faust, who chairs the Oxford Council of Faiths, said the event was particularly poignant in light of recent terror attacks.

The Oxford resident said: "There is so much that has happened specifically to divide people.

"Faith communities in Oxford have always got on extremely well and have a great deal of mutual respect, understanding and friendship for each other. This is a demonstration of that."

Mrs Faust, of the Oxford Jewish Congregation, said about 400 supporters joined faith leaders on the march from the synagogue in Richmond Road to Oxford Central Mosque in East Oxford.

They walked via St Giles' Church and the University Church of St Mary in High Street, where Charlotte Bannister-Parker is an associate priest

The Revd Bannister-Parker founded the walk in 2004, the night before the United States handed back power in Iraq to its own government.

She said: "There was some nasty torturing in Basra and some very upsetting images. I walked to the mosque to ask the imam if a group could walk from the church to the mosque, in hope of a peaceful transfer of power.

"The Jewish community heard about it the next year and asked to join in. We now have so many faiths represented.

"It is a social action, which really has friendship and community at its heart."

This year the group stopped at various points for prayers and speeches, including from the Bishop of Oxford and the Bishop of Dorchester.

Mrs Faust noted she met several participants this year who had never been before.

She said: "People really feel they need to show solidarity in the face of current threats."

Several groups came together for vigils in Oxford earlier this year, in the aftermath of terror attacks in Manchester and London.

Mrs Faust said: "One person asked me why we do that. It's just to show how abhorrent the events are.

"The walk offers a sense of a whole community, created by many different communities that are really important to Oxford.

"It's a very special place in that sense – we feel that faith communities are valued and add something to the city."

The walk is organised by the Friendship Interfaith Walk Committee, which Mrs Faust co-chairs alongside Jawaid Malik, who is a trustee of The Central Mosque in Oxford.

It started at 6.15pm and ended with a meal at the mosque in Manzil Way at 8pm, where each community offered a different course.

Event organisers raised £1,200 through a charity collection at the dinner, part of which will be put towards next year's walk.