A LANDLORD who allowed tenants to live in her poorly-maintained property has been handed a £2,400 fine.

Gyoung-Ja Song confessed she failed to obtain a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) licence for the property in Rose Hill, Oxford, and went on to admit six beaches of licensing rules.

Sitting at Oxford Magistrates' Court, District Judge Tim Pattinson branded the case a 'serious matter' before also ordering Song to pay £2,025 costs and a £120 victim surcharge.

The court was told Song was not required to attend the hearing on Tuesday after submitting a written guilty plea.

Oxford City Council suspected the property was unlicensed and launched an investigation last October, the court was told.

An officer inspecting the two-storey home discovered Song had failed to ensure fire alarms were maintained in good working order.

The landlord also failed to keep the garden in a safe and tidy condition and did not ensure sufficient bins were provided.

Song was also in breach of licensing requirements when she ignored the council's request to supply test certificates for the gas appliances and electrical installations at the HMO.

The city council inspector went on to discover Song had failed to make sure fixtures, fittings and appliances were being maintained in good repair in the property, which had six bedrooms occupied.

Song confessed to her offending when interviewed, revealing she was receiving a total of £2,050 per month in rent.

But the court heard the council is unaware if the issues have been 'rectified', as officers have not undertaken a follow-up visit.

Song, of Rose Hill, Oxford, admitted being the controller or manager of a HMO act without a licence, and six counts of failing to comply with regulations in respect of management of housing in multiple occupation between October 28 and November 12 last year.