A FORMER top-ranking employee of Thames Valley Police has been sentenced for stalking his former mistress.

Nick Harverson was sentenced at Oxford Magistrates' Court today to 124 hours of unpaid work and handed a restraining order banning him from contact with his victim.

Earlier this month the married 58-year-old was found guilty of stalking ex-lover Charlotte Roberts after their 18-month affair ended.

The court heard how he had turned up at her house and tried to get in using his own set of keys, while Ms Roberts hid in fear.

His victim is executive assistant to Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld, said she had made it clear she just wanted to be friends.

Harverson, of Hollow Furlong in Cassington, had pleaded not guilty to the campaign of revenge, which took place between November 16 and December 22 last year.

