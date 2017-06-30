THE Headington Summer Funday returns this year promising a wide range of events and family activities.

The annual event organised by Churches Together in Headington will be held at Headington’s Bury Knowle Park.

It will take place on Saturday July 15 between 2pm and 5pm.

The day will include a community BBQ, a tea tent, a bouncy castle and a host of stalls, games and activities.

There will also be a full programme of live music playing throughout the day as well as food and drink stalls.

Entrance is free and all are welcome to take part.