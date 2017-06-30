A DRIVER failed to stop after hitting a cyclist who had fallen from her bike.

Police are trying to track down a driver whose car collided with the 53-year-old cyclist in Woodstock Road last week.

The woman fell off her bike at about 8.55am last Wednesday and a car hit her shortly afterwards, but drove off northbound.

She suffered minor injuries to her arm and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Andy Wickens, from the joint operations unit for roads policing at Abingdon station, said: “This could have been a lot worse.

"We would like to speak to the driver of the car and to anyone who witnessed this collision.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about the incident who has not already spoken to please to come forward."

Police have not yet said where on Woodstock Road it happened or why the woman fell.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 343 of June 21 2017, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.