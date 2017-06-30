ARGOS is set to open a new store within Sainsbury’s in Bicester following the superstore acquiring Argos owners Home Retail Group.

Argos customers will be able to order and collect in the store at Pioneer Square within hours as well as order items for home delivery.

There will also be an eBay collection point.

Bicester Sainsbury’s store manager Peter Coutts said: “Sainsbury’s has been part of this community for a number of years now, and we are really thrilled that Argos has joined us here in Bicester.

“The combination of Sainsbury’s and Argos will enable customers to shop conveniently through all those different channels.”

It will open in Sainsbury’s on August 16.