COUNCILLORS will form a group to work with event organisers in Witney following a dispute over a festival.

Witney Town Council made the decision to form the group – which will work with people behind popular town events like Witney Music Festival and LibFest – at its meeting last week.

It follows a feud between the council and Witney Music Festival organisers. The latter claimed the council took an overbearing approach to the festival's main event, which took place on The Leys on June 10, while the council said it was simply trying to work on behalf of all of its residents.

The proposal to form a working party was first put forward by councillor Peter Dorward specifically relating to Witney Music Festival. This was then amended by Laura Price, who suggested the group be extended to include all events.

Most councillors voted to approve the group, prompting a round of applause from the public audience, which was largely comprised of the festival’s organisers and supporters.

Ms Price, who will be in the group, said: "I'm really pleased that we have an opportunity to work with all our festivals to lend support and ensure the town has a positive can-do attitude to future events."

Witney Music Festival organisers were shocked to discover council workers removing cameras from trees days after the event’s finale earlier this month.

The council said it uses cameras on The Leys, which it owns, to monitor anti-social behaviour– but police said council staff told officers they were used to observe the event top ensure it finished at the right time.

The incident followed a long-running conflict between festival organisers and the council, predominantly around the issue of timings.

Controversy arose after the council told organisers the festival had to end by midnight, rather than 2am as organisers wanted.

The festival’s chairman, Eric Marshall, said the council’s decision to form a working group was a step in the right direction.

He said: “Due to the amazing support from the people of Witney and (the Oxford Mail's sister paper) the Witney Gazette, the town council now understand they have not been operating in the best interest of the community imposing limitations on the towns festival.

"However, credit to the council, they have listened to what the people of Witney have been saying about the festival and are now putting together a working party, made up of representatives of the council and Witney Music Festival, to ensure next years festival goes ahead and we can build on the success of this year.

"A particular thanks to the mayor Chris Woodward, Peter Dorward, Laura Price and Duncan Enright for their support in finding a way forward with this situation.

"It's great to see the town council working with the community for the benefit of the community. Long may it continue."