A ONCE-DILAPIDATED barn that forms part of the historic roots of Blackbird Leys has received a new lease of life thanks to a pioneering social enterprise.

The 1840s barn at Raw Workshop in Dunnock Way, thought to be part of the original centuries-old Blackbird Leys Farm, had stood empty for years.

But following six months of elbow grease and redecorating it has opened for business, selling reclaimed timber and a treasure-trove of items built onsite.

Raw Workshop, formerly Pathway, employs adults facing disadvantage such as those with learning disabilities, past convictions or drug problems, to create its products.

Managing director Rick Mower said: "We needed to make the barn safe and weather-proof. There was some rot and various animals living in it; it was basically derelict.

"But now it looks stunning. The aim is to make it a really great retail centre and it's better than we could have imagined.

"In Oxford lots of jobs are coming up in retail. The people we work with can get really good customer service and retail experience here."

Funding for the renovation was provided by Response, an Oxford-based mental health charity partnered with Raw.

As well as wooden garden furniture, tables, desks and smaller items such as chopping boards, the shop will sell timber recovered from construction sites around Oxford.

Mr Mower said: "We go to building sites and collect waste wood; there are beautiful pieces people can use for house projects, or small builders can buy plywood."

The shop is also set to be cheaper than many other retailers, with prices starting from 50p or £1 per metre.

Over the past few months the Raw team has expanded, and Mr Mower said 'disengaged' young people were increasingly interested in work and volunteering.

For years in its previous incarnation as Pathway the project struggled with financial shortfalls but appears to be thriving since the rebrand.

New barn manager Alex Williams said: "It's going to be an exceptional place for customers to come and have a nice experience while they're here."

A 'soft launch' for the new shop will take place on Monday, July 10 but people are welcome to visit before then.

Hazel Osborn, operations executive at Raw, said: "It looks absolutely amazing. We are thrilled with it.

"If you look at what it was about six months ago it's completely transformed and it's going to help us put more into the workshop and training."