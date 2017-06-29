AN ART dealer will open the garden of his manor home to the public as he continues the legacy his wife left behind.

Thomas Gibson will open up the gardens at Westwell Manor near Burford, as part of the National Garden Scheme tomorrow.

The garden was the creation of Mr Gibson’s late wife, Anthea, and was acclaimed all over the world as one of the most beautiful in England, appearing in Country Life magazine and a number of books.

Mrs Gibson died following a heart attack in 2010, and since then her husband has tried his best to maintain the area to her high standards.

Mr Gibson said: “She died completely unexpectedly of a heart attack as we drove along a dirt road on my farm in Argentina, where she had also created the most extraordinary garden and water features.

“I decided that it was my responsibility to do the best I could to keep up the standards within my limited capabilities. I have of course had enormous help from many people, including the old head gardener who worked at Westwell all his life.

“I feel now that after seven years since her death I have almost reached a standard that she would've found acceptable.”

Former head gardener David Baldwin worked at Westwell for 52 years and has offered Mr Gibson support in restoring it to its former beauty.

He said: “The garden was Mrs Gibson’s baby. She used to come over on the Friday, go straight out into the garden and say ‘David, I’ve has another idea’ – and by hook or crook it was done.

“It was down in the doldrums for a while after Mrs Gibson died, with Mr Gibson telling me to keep it as his wife would have wanted it, but now he’s been putting more work into it.

“I’m looking forward to the opening. It’s just something different when people come out and say ‘this looks marvellous’. It’s wonderful.”

Current head gardener Mark Brook has been working at Westwell for two years. He has been working with garden designer Sarah Price to make improvements.

He said: “Mr Gibson was looking for someone to carry on his work. He’s extremely keen and always wants to know what’s going on in the garden.

“It’s a fantastic place to work – to be keeping someone else’s work going.”

The garden will be open from 2.30pm to 6pm.