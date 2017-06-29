MORE than £350,000 worth of aid has been shipped out of Oxfam's Bicester depot and is on its way to Yemen in response to the world's worst cholera outbreak.

Oxfam packed up and shipped out some 39 tonnes of vital water and sanitation equipment from its emergency Bicester base in Arkwright Road on Thursday.

The aid is now winging its way from Stansted Airport bound for Dijbouti and on to Yemen.

Oxfam's Shane Stevenson said: "This aid is vital in the battle to prevent the disease from spiralling out of control. Lives are at risk and every day that passes more lives are lost. It is essential that people get the life saving help they need.

"Yemen is the poorest country in the Middle East. Its health service has been all but destroyed by two years of a brutal war.

"Efforts to beat cholera are massively undermined by the war. That is why we are calling on all parties to the fighting to agree a ceasefire to allow health and aid workers to get on with the task."

The aid includes water storage tanks, buckets, tap stands, hand washing water dispensers, water testing and purification kits, oral rehydration sachets, insecticide sprayers, pipes and fittings.

Oxfam has said that in just two months Yemen's cholera epidemic has spread to nearly every corner of the country and it is estimated more than 200,000 people are suffering.