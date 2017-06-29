THERE are reports of long tailbacks on the A34 Oxford western bypass this evening, following what is believed to have been a collision between a motorbike and car.

Emergency services are currently on the scene at Hinksey Hill, south Oxford, where reports say the outside lane of the dual carriageway is blocked.

It is not yet known whether there were any injuries.

Motorist Keeley Rodgers from nearby Kennington, was among hundreds of motorists caught in delays.

She said: "Emergency services are on the scene after what looked like a nasty crash. The motorbike is upright, but there are still long delays.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.