CALLS have been made to toughen punishments for hate crimes after new figures revealed reports of racist and homophobic incidents have increased in Oxford by more than 40 per cent in a year.

Oxford City Council will debate the issue next month to find ways to tackle the recent spike, with suggestions being made the rise has been fuelled by Britain's decision to leave the European Union

In Oxford, police received an average of 23 racist or homophobic reports each month between April 2016 and 2017, compared to 16 reports per month in the previous year.

Countywide the number of hate crime reports rose by more than 30 per cent on the year before.

And now the Oxford Mail can reveal senior councillors will consider urging Theresa May to request a review of hate crime legalisation, as Tom Hayes, the lead for community safety at the local authority, branded the current sentences for perpetrators, which is a maximum of six months for some offences, as 'unacceptable' and not enough of a deterrent.

Mr Hayes will put forward the motion for Government action next month, saying the council is 'gravely concerned' with the significant increase in reports of racially motivated crimes in Oxford in the year since the EU referendum.

He will add: "Regardless how anyone voted in that referendum, all acts of hatred are unacceptable. The council takes pride in Oxford's diversity and community cohesion and condemns all acts of racism, xenophobia and homophobia."

Last night, he told the Mail: "There has been a big event with the EU referendum that gives people who are more prone to perpetrating hate crime the feeling that they have a licence to."

Mr Hayes said current sentences being passed to criminals affected the 'willingness of victims to report their experience of hate crime' and to stay within the process leading up to trial.

He also suggested sentences for homophobic, transphobic and disability hate crimes should be treated similar to offences against people's faith or race.

Over a 12-month period from April 2015 to 2016, the number of hate crime reports were 398 in Oxfordshire, compared to 623 in the 13 months April 2016 to May this year - which averages out as a rise of over 40 per cent.

A crime is classified as a hate crime if it is motivated by hostility, prejudice or hatred towards someone's actual or perceived race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

In recent weeks, Thames Valley Police appealed for witnesses to come forward following a number of racist incidents.

In May, a 19-year-old reported being racially abused by a fellow woman passenger as she travelled to Blackbird Leys on the bus.

And earlier this month, a man was arrested following an incident in which two women were racially abused in the city centre.

Jose Martinez, a nurse at the John Radcliffe said he has been subjected to hate crimes since the EU referendum last year.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Yarnton with his English wife Claire and sons aged three and 10 months, said three weeks ago his wife heard a woman commenting that 'he was in the wrong country'.

Mr Martinez, who first moved to Oxford five years ago, added he had experienced other hate crimes but did not report the incidents to the police as he did not think there was anything police officers could do about it.

He said: "It genuinely upsets me. People do not know I work in A&E and I came to this country and having been working and paying taxes and have settled here with my wife and with children.

"They do not care about any of that because when I open my mouth I sound different to what they sound.

"It's really sad, but what are the police going to do? I get upset and then I try to forget about it.

"I generally feel unwelcome sometimes. The British people are lovely people, it's just a minority of people who make themselves look loud."

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said hate crime was 'under reported', adding he thought the increase would be seen was a 'positive indication'.

He added: "Hate crime is not something anyone should tolerate or live with and yet there are still many victims out there who are silently coping with the impact that this crime has on their lives. This type of crime has no place in a civilised society."

Ian McKendrick, of the Oxfordshire Unison Health Branch, said there 'was no two ways about it' that European workers at the city's hospitals has experienced more hate crimes.

He added: "It's a growing problem which we have experienced after the EU referendum campaign."

Hate crimes in can be reported to the police or via Victims First on 0300 1234 148 or at victims-first.org.uk

The motion will be made at a full council meeting on July 20.