POLICE are investigating after a fire broke out in the ground floor storage area of an Oxford tower block.

Firefighters rushed to the Plowman Tower, in Westlands Drive, at 12.26pm yesterday as smoke billowed from the storage area.

Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue sent six crews and the blaze was quickly extinguished.

Nobody was injured and the fire service has said no residents were at risk as the store is designed to stop the spread of fires.

Thames Valley Police reported in its Oxford North East newsletter that it will be investigating the incident.