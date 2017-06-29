PASSENGERS have more chance of winning the National Lottery jackpot than being allocated middle seats at random on a Ryanair flight, according to new Oxford University analysis.

In response to customer criticism and a BBC Watchdog investigation accusing the airline of splitting up groups and families who don’t pay an additional charge the university’s new Statistical Consultancy department got on the case to analyse the data.

Dr Jennifer Rogers of the team looked at the amount of window, aisle and middle seating available on each flight at the time of check-in to calculate the chances of four people being randomly given a middle seat on each flight.

The odds were 1 in 540,000,000, far less likely than the odds of winning the lottery at 1 in 45,000,000.

She said: “This is a highly controversial topic and my analysis cast doubt on whether Ryanair’s seat allocation can be purely random.

“I am delighted that Oxford University Statistical Consultancy has been able to support Watchdog with their research in this way.

“It’s great that in the run up to the official Unit launch we can highlight the kind of services that we will be able to offer.”

The Oxford University Statistical Consultancy officially opens its doors for business on 19 July 2017.