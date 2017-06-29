BLEMHEIM Palace has officially unveiled its ambitious 10-year development programme which it claims will 'revolutionise' virtually every aspect of the Woodstock World Heritage Site.

The programme, led by the palace's CEO Dominic Hare, includes tripling the estate’s contribution to the economy, housing 300 families in high quality affordable housing, completing a £40m restoration programme and becoming a net generator of green energy.

Though officially launched by the palace yesterday, many of the revelations will be familiar to those who heard Mr Hare speak earlier this year at Woodstock's annual town meeting or read the Oxford Mail report.

Mr Hare said: “The 10-year plan is a joint initiative devised in consultation with the management team, trustees and the Duke. It underpins everything we are doing here at Blenheim Palace and involves everybody and every area of the estate.

“We believe there is no possible vision for a future successful and flourishing Blenheim which does not depend on a flourishing and successful set of communities around it – and the same is true in reverse.

“We have set an ambition to be the economic lifeblood of the area, to enhance the lives of the people in our communities and to sustain, grow and share the precious resources of the estate, the park and the palace.”

Other goals include training more than 100 apprentices, doubling the palace's charitable impact on the surrounding community, and the re-purchasing of lost historical artefacts.