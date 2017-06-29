A GLORIOUS garden oasis has been created at a Bicester retirement estate thanks to a windfall of money from the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme.

Money from the 5p bag levy at local Tesco stores in Bicester has helped Hanover Gardens in the town completely overhaul its communal garden area.

It comes just a few years after flooding battered the area and ruined the gardens as the River Bure burst it banks at Christmas time and residents had to be rescued from their homes by firemen in late 2013.

Hanover Gardens estate manager Tracey Dias-Gunawardena said: "It is great to see the garden officially open in time for some glorious summer weather.

"We are now looking forward to hosting more garden parties and other outdoor events which will be enjoyed by residents and the local community."

The new sensory garden was officially unveiled by town mayor Les Sibley and St Mary's Catholic Primary School pupils Maria Urbaniak, Sinthu Murleleetharan and Isla Forsythe, who helped cut the ribbon on June 17.

The garden-makeover has seen a number of new additions to the site including decorative steel arches, lowered brick planters with mixed shrubs and a new seating area with ambient sounds created by the new solar powered fountain.

One of the first residents to take advantage of the new surrounds was 73-year-old Helen Robinson and daughter Debra Rudge, who said: "After the terrible floods a few years ago we now have a stunning new oasis, which is a real blessing.

"Our lovely garden will give visitors a whole range of sensory experiences."

The sensory garden will be open for residents through the year and is hoped to be a place to take families and friends, as well as host events and parties for residents.

The garden, designed by The Green Company, was a result of Tesco customers voting for the project and ultimately picking Hanover Gardens as the one of the community winners to get £8,000 worth of grant funding.

The money comes from the carrier bag levy introduced in late 2015, which is designed to cut waste from the plastic bags and to help community causes.

Ahead of the officially opening for the garden the pupils of St Mary's Catholic Primary School were invited to create their own drawings of what the retirement estate garden could look like after the make over.

At the event the best artists were given prize book tokens for their imaginative drawings.

Mrs Tracey Dias-Gunawardena added: "I would also like to thank Homebase for the donation of garden benches and plants, Bakels for the celebratory cake and Coles Books for the book token prizes.

"Thank you to Callum Hills from Bicester School for his help on the day."