CONTRACTORS have sprung into action stripping flammable cladding from the two high-rise tower blocks in Blackbird Leys.

Workers from Fortem had yesterday begun removing the cladding, an aluminium composite called Vitrobond that failed government fire safety tests this week.

Barriers had also been put up around Evenlode Tower.

Mike Rowley, Oxford City Council’s board member for housing, said: “Obvious;y will have to set up equipment at Evenlode again but we will start as soon as possible. It’s likely to take a few weeks to get all the cladding down.”

Fortem was already carrying out a £20m renovation project on Oxford’s five towers.

It has been instructed to divert resources from Plowman Tower in Northway to get to work on cladding removal more quickly.