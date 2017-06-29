TWO figures described as the ‘architects’ of a controversial upheaval of the NHS in Oxfordshire have abruptly announced they will be leaving halfway through.

David Smith, chief executive of Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, and Joe McManners, the its clinical chair, are stepping down in December 2017 and February next year.

Yesterday the CCG confirmed it would press ahead with ‘transformation’ plans amid calls from campaigners and Banbury MP Victoria Prentis for them to be scrapped.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mrs Prentis said: “We have significant challenges in the year ahead. My hospital, in which I was born, is under threat.

“We have governance issues. My concern is that the architects of the transformation process will be disappearing halfway through it.

“I beg that they stop the consultation process at this point. Start again, regroup, and let’s listen to patients.”

Earlier this year OCCG consulted on the first half of its plans, which aim to avoid a £137m black hole in Oxfordshire by 2020 and address the needs of an ageing population with complex needs.

Phase one included centralising stroke and some critical care in Oxford, closing 200 acute beds and retaining midwife-led maternity at the Horton General Hospital.

A ‘decision day’ on the plans looms in August ahead of phase two. Mr Smith, who has worked in the NHS for 40 years, has so far overseen the entire process, while leading 10 CCGs creating a broader - and equally controversial - ‘sustainability and transformation plan’ for Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire West.

In an official statement, he said: “I have reached a time in my life where I am keen to reduce my work commitments. We can be proud of the services we commission for the people of Oxfordshire and improvements we have made to ensure people get safe, effective, high-quality healthcare.”

Dr McManners said he would not seek re-election in 2018 to focus on his role as a GP at Manor Surgery in Headington.

He said: “There is still much to do and times are difficult but I am confident the CCG and its partners will continue to do the very best for the people of Oxfordshire.”

OCCG confirmed that the board meeting in August will go ahead as planned and work on phase two of the plans was ‘already under way’.

Dr Ken Williamson, chairman of the Keep Our NHS Public campaign, echoed Mrs Prentis’s concerns and said it was ‘a reason to stop the whole thing’.

Rosalind Pearce, executive director of Healthwatch Oxfordshire, said: “Obviously it’s disruption, and creates a feeling of uncertainty in what’s going to happen in future.

“But no individual is bigger than the organisation and the organisation will continue. They have always been willing to listen, and that’s not easy at times.”

Sean Woodcock, the leader of Cherwell District Council’s Labour group, conceded he had challenged the pair’s ‘assumptions’ on the past over the Horton General Hospital.

But he added: “I am sure that the decisions taken by both were not taken lightly. I have never doubted that they had in mind the best interests of patients.”

“My focus is on making sure that the new leadership are inno doubt as to the importance I and constituents place in retaining key services at the Horton.”